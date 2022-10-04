2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Taking Zach Sunday

The New York Jets didn’t need a miracle on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They just needed an offensive line playing backups to the backups to the backups to protect the quarterback a little, the back end of the secondary to show up for once, and the young quarterback to start to resemble what the Jets envisioned when they chose him #2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. By the end of the game the Jets got all three, and they came out of Pittsburgh with their first victory there since the glory days of the 2010 season. Now we move on to face the Miami Dolphins track team at home in East Rutherford, and Jets fans hope Zach Wilson and the Jets can build on last Sunday’s victory to start to string some wins together. How did the power rankings feel about this latest Jets victory? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 6 Definitely bad team New York Jets It was very nice to see Zach Wilson back on the field. He looked more comfortable than a season ago working from within the pocket, but he still has a very long way to go before we can definitively say that he’s the future in New York. The Jets have a lot of nice pieces that they’re building around. The roster simply isn’t quite in a position to compete on a weekly basis in this league, as we’ve seen when they share the field with legitimately good football teams.

Sports Illustrated

21. New York Jets (2-2) Last week: Win vs. Steelers, 24–20 Next week: vs. Dolphins While the Pittsburgh Steelers are not the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, this was another instance of the short-handed Jets swinging with one hand tied behind their back. A year ago, this was a loss. And a win over Mike Tomlin should be cherished regardless of the circumstances. He doesn’t hand out many of those.

New York Post

19. New York Jets 2-2 (27) In the fourth quarter of his season debut, Zach Wilson completed 10-of-12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown (138.9 quarterback rating) in a 24-20 comeback win against the Steelers. Wilson caught a touchdown pass and handed off to rookie Breece Hall on the winning score. One problem in need of immediate attention: Offensive tackle is a mess.

ESPN

23. New York Jets (2-2) Week 4 ranking: 31 Defensive efficiency: 42.7 League rank: 24th The biggest issue on defense is ... third-down conversions. The Jets have a 51% conversion rate on third down that ranks 31st out of 32 teams. Here’s the weird part: It’s not because of the pass rush. They’re actually getting decent pressure on the quarterback, with a 35% pressure rate (19th) on third down. The problem is the coverage, specifically the safeties and linebackers. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and rookie Sauce Gardner are holding up nicely on the outside, but they’re giving up too many chunk plays in the middle of the field. Safety Lamarcus Joyner is coming off his best game (two interceptions), but the Jets need better coverage from S Jordan Whitehead and MLB C.J. Mosley.

USA Today

22. Jets (28): They split their season-opening AFC North gantlet with a 2-2 mark. Pretty darn good. Four of the next six games are against AFC East rivals who would be wise to no longer take the NYJ lightly.

The Jets are still ranked with the bad NFL teams, but they are definitely moving up. Now let’s see if the team can keep the momentum going this coming week.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?