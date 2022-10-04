New York Jets Flight Connections 10/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets face their division rival Miami Dolphins this week, and already Tua Tagovailoa, their starting quarterback, has been ruled out. Tua had two scary concussion moments in back-to-back games, so it’s not a surprise to see him ruled out of their Week 5 contest. For the Jets, that means there are zero excuses not to win this game. In place of Tua will be former Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater. While Teddy is a more than capable backup QB, the Jets defense must prove they can continue their strong performance from last week against the Steelers. This being a divsional game it’s even more important for the Jets’ potential playoff hopes going forward. Let’s hope the Jets are able to capitalize on the Dolphins’ injuries. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Victory Monday: Clutch

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

Jack Bell - 5 Plays That Changed the Game in the Jets’ Victory Over the Steelers

Michael Nania - 5 underrated heroes from NY Jets' win over Steelers

Ethan Greenberg - Jets at Steelers 3 Takeaways | Alijah Vera-Tucker, Nate Herbig Provide ‘Stabilizing Combination’ on OL

Andy Vasquez - Jets takeaways from wild win over Steelers: Robert Saleh’s clock management, Alijah-Vera Tucker, more

Craig Epstein - 3 brief takeaways from the NY Jets Week 4 win over the Steelers

Brian Costello - It doesn't matter how the Jets are getting this done

John Pullano - Jets’ Corey Davis Excels in Fourth-Quarter Comeback: ‘Just Trying to Do My Job and Get a Win’

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets’ HC Robert Saleh Spreads the Praise, Says Team Had ‘No Flinch’

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Zach Wilson impresses with ‘big-time’ season debut vs. Steelers | What they’re saying

Steve Serby - Zach Wilson comes of age to inspire Jets' game-winning drive

Jake Brown - Jets podcast: Breaking down Zach Wilson's fourth-quarter moment

John Perrotto - Zach Wilson’s Season Debut Provides Hope For New York Jets

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson declares ‘I’ve got the best hands on the team’ after historic touchdown catch

Brian Costello - Jets attention turns to getting AFC East win with Dolphins next

Ben Krimmel - Jets' Robert Saleh: We have 'work cut out for us' vs. Dolphins' fast offense

SNY - Robert Saleh talks Alijah Vera-Tucker 'selflessness', rest of O-Line, facing the Dolphins | Jets News Conference

Michael Nania - Alijah Vera-Tucker is the NY Jets' best player | Film

Justin Fried - 3 NY Jets playing at a Pro Bowl level through four weeks

Michael Nania - Numbers prove the NY Jets might have NFL's best CB duo

Michael Nania - NY Jets get great news regarding OT Max Mitchell

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.