MNF: Browns vs Bengals Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 8. Tonight we have the Cleveland Browns hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North showdown.

The 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals come into this game riding a modest two game winning streak. After opening the season with two losses the Bengals have found their groove, winning four of their last five games. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has found his form after a nightmare first game against the Steelers, and the Bengals have quietly begun looking like the team that won the AFC Championship Game last year. A tough two point road loss to the Baltimore Ravens is all that stands between the Bengals and a five game winning streak.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, a huge part of their offensive success will be missing when star wide receiver Ja’marr Chase sits out this game due to injury. Without Chase the Bengals’ offense will have a big challenge to keep the passing game humming against the Browns.

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns come into this game losers of four straight. The Browns feature the NFL’s 7th ranked offense and 17th ranked defense. You would think a team with those numbers would have a much better record than 2-5. The main thing holding the Browns back has been turnovers. The Browns have turned the ball over on offense a hideous 9 times in the last four weeks. Not surprisingly, all four of those games have resulted in Browns losses. The only two games the Browns have won the turnover battle this year are the only two games the Browns have won. If the Browns stop beating themselves good things might start happening for them.

The Browns have won the last four games between these two teams. I think that will become a five game streak for the Browns tonight with Chase on the sidelines for the Bengals. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.