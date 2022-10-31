Podcast: Jets Lose to Patriots as Zach Wilson Struggles

The New York Jets saw their four game winning streak come to an end yesterday as they fell to the rival New England Patriots 22-17 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets missed an opportunity to improve their record to 6-2 and set up a showdown with the Buffalo Bills for first place in the division and the conference.

It was a rough afternoon for Zach Wilson after a good start to the game. Wilson surely wasn’t the only reason the Jets lost, but his struggles in the contest are more significant to the team than anything else that came from this divisional battle.

There were several key moments in this game when the Jets failed to execute that go beyond Wilson, along with some curious decisions utilizing personnel. We discuss all of this and more on this game recap podcast episode.

Thanks as always for watching and/or listening to the show.