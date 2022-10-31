New York Jets Flight Connections 10/31/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! Happy Halloween, the one day of the year it’s OK for your kids to go to the houses of multiple complete strangers and beg for food.

Halloween came early for the Jets yesterday, and the Jets were once again vanquished by their boogeyman, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The good news is, it’s just one game. There’s a new chance every week to re-write your story in the NFL. The bad news is next week the Jets face the best team in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills, and that story has a strong potential to turn into Nightmare on One Jets Drive, with Josh Allen playing the part of Freddy Krueger.

Still, you just never know in the NFL. Almost every week some team puts on a shocking performance. You never know when it’s gonna be your team that shocks the world. Until they actually play the game, there’s always a chance the Jets become the opponents’ worst nightmare every Sunday. That’s why we faithfully watch the games each week.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Halloween Monday in October:

