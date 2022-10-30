Jets open as 12.5 point underdogs vs Bills

The New York Jets lost a tough game against the New England Patriots today, 22 - 17. That brought the Jets’ season record to 5-3. Next Sunday the Jets host the Buffalo Bills, arguably the best team in the NFL. It will certainly be a challenge.

Coming into today’s game against the last place Patriots, riding a four game winning streak with a 5-2 record, the Jets were looking like a legitimate playoff contender. Unfortunately, the home loss today put a damper on any playoff aspirations. With next week’s game against the Bills followed by a rematch against the Patriots in Foxboro, things could soon look a whole lot different for the Jets if they can’t pull off a division win.

If the Jets were fully healthy they might actually have a decent shot at home against the Bills. The Bills #1 ranked offense revolves around the vertical passing game. The strength of the Jets defense, the cornerbacks and the pass rush, dovetails nicely with the Bills’ offense. That should in theory give the Jets a fighting chance to keep the Bills’ offense from going ballistic. But without the necessary playmakers and offensive line on offense, even a stellar performance by the defense will likely go for naught against the NFL’s #1 ranked defense. On paper a healthy Jets team might have a shot. A banged up Jets team against the Bills’ juggernaut? Well, any given Sunday and all, but it’s difficult to see a realistic path to victory here, absent a bunch of Bills turnovers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 12.5-point home underdogs against the Bills on Sunday. Under different circumstances that would be downright disrespectful with the Jets at home. However, with Zach Wilson’s meltdown against a lesser Patriots’ team fresh in bettors’ minds, a blowout Bills victory is probably a realistic outcome here.

Can the Jets win this game? Well, yes, if everything happens to go perfectly. If the Jets play mistake free football, don’t get behind early, force some turnovers, get a couple of big plays on offense, maybe make a play or two on special teams, then yeah, it’s possible they get the win. Possible, but pretty unlikely. This one looks like an extremely tough game for the Jets to even keep close, let alone win. I’m taking the Bills to win this game.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +420/Buffalo Bills -540.

The Over/Under for the game is 47.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?