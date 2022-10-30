SNF: Bills vs Packers Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 8. Tonight the Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers.

After getting this season off to a 3-1 start, the Green Bay Packers have fallen on hard times. The Packers have lost three straight coming into this game to fall below .500. Aaron Rodgers is openly criticizing his coaches and teammates. The Packers’ offense hasn’t put up more than 301 yards since week 4 of this season. It’s a mess in Green Bay. Now they run into the buzzsaw that is the Buffalo Bills.

With all due respect to the success of the Philadelphia Eagles to start this season, in my opinion the best team in the NFL is the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are #1 in the NFL in both yards gained on offense and yards allowed on defense. That’s an absurd level of production on both sides of the ball. The Bills have scored 176 points and allowed just 81. That’s nuts. It’s a Bills blowout almost every week. The Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams by 21 points. They beat the Tennessee Titans by 34. These aren’t the dregs of the league. These are good teams that will likely make the playoffs, and they are getting destroyed. How do you beat a team that has both the best offense and the best defense in the NFL? It ain’t easy. You need some turnovers and some luck. We’ll see if the Packers are up to the challenge tonight.

I expect the Bills to hand the Packers their fourth consecutive loss tonight. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.