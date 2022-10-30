Jets vs Patriots Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the New England Patriots is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Patriots 10 - 6.

In the 1st quarter the two teams exchanged three and outs before the Jets drew first blood. A long drive highlighted by a 54 yard Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson bomb set up a short Jets field goal and an early 3 - 0 Jets lead. The Patriots answered with a long field goal drive of their own to close out the quarter and tie the score at 3 - 3.

The Jets came right back with a 75 yard touchdown drive to open the 2nd quarter, with most of the damage coming through the air. The drive culminated in a Zach Wilson touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin for a 10 - 3 Jets lead.

The Patriots put together an impressive drive down to the Jets 21 yard line late in the half, but they failed on a 4th and 1 play and turned the ball over on downs.

A wild final two minutes of the half followed. Zach Wilson threw a terrible interception to give the Patriots the ball back in Jets territory. Mac Jones then endeavored to return the favor, throwing an apparent pick 6 to Michael Carter II, only to have the play negated by a John Franklin-Myers roughing the passer penalty. The Patriots eventually settled for a 40 yard field goal to bring the score to Jets 10, Patriots 6 as the half expired.

The Jets go into the locker room with a four point lead that should have been much more.

Enjoy the second half everyone.