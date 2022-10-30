Final Score Patriots 22, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 8th game of the 2022 season, on a gorgeous warm and sunny late October afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets came up short in their biggest game in 7 years as they lost to the New England Patriots 22 - 17.

In the 1st half the Jets drew first blood with an early field goal. The Patriots tied the game at 3 -3 before the Jets went on a long touchdown drive finished with a touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Tyler Conklin. That gave the Jets a 10 - 3 lead.

Late in the half it looked like the Jets had taken a 17 - 3 lead when Michael Carter II intercepted a Mac Jones pass and returned it for an apparent touchdown. Unfortunately the play was negated by a brutal roughing the passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers, and the Patriots eventually closed the half with a Nick Folk field goal to bring the score to 10 - 6 in favor of the Jets at halftime.

After Braden Mann kicked a weird squib kick that gave the Patriots excellent field position to start the 2nd half, the Patriots quickly moved right down the field against token resistance by the Jets’ defense. The drive culminated in a Mac Jones touchdown pass on 4th and 1 to give the Patriots the lead at 13 - 10.

The Jets responded by moving swiftly down the field as the offensive pace of the game picked up. The drive stalled at the Patriots 27 yard line, and the Jets then missed a 45 yard field goal attempt to keep the score at 13 - 10.

The frenetic offensive pace continued as the Patriots moved quickly and efficiently downfield on their next drive. A Quinnen Wiliams sack stopped the Patriots’ momentum and they had to settle for a 49 yard Nick Fold field goal to take a 16 - 10 lead.

The next Jets drive went nowhere. After a Jets three and out the Patriots got a big 34 yard punt return to start their next possession at the Jets 27 yard line. The Patriots went nowhere on the drive, but the ensuing Nick Folk field goal gave the Patriots a two score lead at 19 - 10 as the game began to slip away from the Jets.

Zach Wilson then threw an absolutely horrendous interception on a ball he was trying to throw out of bounds. That gave the Patriots the ball at the Jets 40 yard line and it looked like the game was about to get out of hand, but a great Jets defensive stand held the Patriots scoreless as the 3rd quarter came to a close.

It would take a big Jets comeback in the 4th quarter to pull this game out. Alas, it was not to be. Zach Wilson threw another awful interception on the Jets next drive, his third of the day, as Wilson unraveled and the Jets chances of victory evaporated. New England tacked on a 52 yard Nick Folk field goal to take a 22 - 10 lead.

A late touchdown pass by Zach Wilson to Tyler Conklin brought the score to 22 -17 in favor of the Patriots, but it was too little, too late. The following onsides kick was recovered by the Patriots and the Jets could not stop the clock as the Patriots went into victory formation.

With the loss the Jets go to 5-3 on the year. A much tougher opponent in the Bufalo Bills looms next week.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.