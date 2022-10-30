Week 8 Late Games Open Thread

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

Perhaps the best of the late afternoon games features the 6-1 New York Giants visiting the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. Geno Smith against Daniel Jones. Raise your hand if you thought this one would get top billing before the season began. Anyone? Anyone? Just shows how unpredictable the NFL is. The Giants are striving for the best record in the NFL. The Jets are a win today away from playing for sole possession of first place in the AFC East. Geno Smith might actually be good. What a season it’s been so far!

In what should be the best of the other late afternoon games, the 3-4 San Francisco 49ers and the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams renew their bitter NFC West rivalry. In addition the 4-2 Tennessee Titans take on the 1-4-1 Houston Texans, and the 3-4 Washington Commanders square off against the 3-3-1 Indianapolis Colts in Sam Ehlinger’s first NFL start under center for the Colts.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.