Jets vs Patriots Game Thread

It’s week 8 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosting the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are a team in transition. Transition from dominating the AFC East for two decades to being just another last place team. This is most decidedly not the same Patriots dynasty we’ve known and hated.

The Patriots are in last place in the AFC East. They have three wins on the year, against teams with a combined record of 5-15 They are coming off a blowout loss to a bad Chicago Bears team. It really isn’t clear whether this Patriots team is even mediocre, let alone good.

The Jets, on the other hand, are 5-2, winners of four straight, sitting just a half game behind the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills. Win this game and the Jets will be facing the Buffalo Bills at home next week with sole possession of first place on the line. This is a huge game for the Jets, the most significant game since 2015. If the Jets want to be taken seriously as a contender, they need to take care of business at home against last place division rivals. Let’s see if they’re up to the challenge.

It’s the New York Jets and the New England Patriots in a crucial AFC East grudge match in week 8 of the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.