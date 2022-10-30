New York Jets Flight Connections 10/30/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets play the New England Patriots today, and in my opinion, we should expect the Jets to win. I believe the Jets are the better team, even with the recent injuries to the team. It’s been a very long time since I could say that. Let’s hope the Jets vindicate all of us who believe the Jets are the better team today.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in October:
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Elevate OT Conor McDermott, QB Chris Streveler
Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Zach Wilson's Comfortability at Protecting the Pigskin
Steve Serby - Jets get chance to match stealth look and deliver Patriots revenge
Steve Serby - Quincy Williams thinks Jets have become 'like the villains'
Peter Botte - Michael Carter's maturity only becoming more important for Jets
Peter Botte - Denzel Mims to get another Jets chance amid Corey Davis' injury
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Called AFC Team About Star Playmaker: Report
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Make Surprising Quarterback Move Ahead of Patriots Game
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Predicted to Trade for $42 Million All-Pro Ahead of Deadline
Michael Obermuller - Jets Send Insurance Policy to Eagles in Proposed Trade
Dylan Tereman - Week 8 New England Patriots Game Info/Matchups to Watch
Scott Mitchell - 3 keys to a NY Jets victory in Week 8 against the Patriots
Justin Fried - NY Jets curiously elevate QB Chris Streveler for Sunday's game
Ryan Rosenberg - NY Jets GM Joe Douglas is all in on 2022 (and rightfully so)
Billy Riccette - Jets vs. Patriots preview and prediction
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: 3 points of emphasis for Zach Wilson in Week 8
Enjoy the day everybody.
