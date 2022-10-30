Jets vs Patriots Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey, hosting the New England Patriots today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford looks close to ideal for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 0 - 5 mph out of the west southwest to start the game, shifting to the south southeast over the course of the game. Temperatures will be seasonably warm for late October in New Jersey, in the upper 50s to near 60 to start the game, rising into the lower 60s as the game progresses. Humidity will be low, in the mid to upper 30s throughout the game. There will be almost no risk of precipitation throughout the game. Overall this shapes up to be almost perfect autumn weather for a football game for fans and players alike. The weather conditions should not be any factor for the players. For the fans a sweatshirt or light jacket should keep you warm, and otherwise the conditions will be gorgeous.

Enjoy the game everybody.