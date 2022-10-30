How to watch Jets vs. Patriots in NFL Week 8

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Broncos vs. Jaguars at 9:30 am streaming on ESPN+, ESPN’s streaming service

Patriots at Jets early on CBS

Bears at Cowboys early on FOX

Giants at Seahawks late on FOX

The great Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call today’s game between the Jets and the Patriots on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern.

The game will be shown on CBS affiliates north of New York. That includes Hartford, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Burlington (VT), Boston, Portland (ME), and more. Essentially if your CBS affiliate is based in a city in New York State or New England, you get the game. Otherwise you will need to make alternative plans using NFL Sunday Ticket.

To see what games will be shown in your region, go to 506sports.com.

The entire nation will see Packers at Bills tonight on NBC and Bengals at Browns tomorrow night on ESPN.