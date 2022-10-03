 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tua Tagovailoa Officially Ruled Out for Dolphins Sunday vs. Jets

By John B
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It comes as no surprise, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Tua suffered a terrifying injury Thursday in Miami’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It seemed very unlikely he would be available to face the Jets. We all wish him a full recovery.

Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is slated to make the start in Tagovailoa’s place. Bridgewater had a famously brief tenure with the Jets in 2018. He signed as a free agent but was traded to New Orleans before the start of the regular season as rookie Sam Darnold was named the starting quarterback. Bridgewater went on to play for the Saints, Panthers (where he was again displaced by Darnold), and Broncos. He was Denver’s quarterback last season when the Broncos defeated the Jets Week 3, throwing for 235 yards in only 25 attempts.

