Podcast: Zach Wilson Leads Comeback Win vs. Steelers

The Jets got their second win of the season on Sunday, and it came in thrilling fashion.

Zach Wilson returned to the lineup to engineer a 10 point comeback in the fourth quarter. The Jets had squandered their own 10 point lead earlier in the game. It did not matter, though as the second year quarterback played some of the best football of his young career to lead a pair of touchdown drives in the final period.

On today’s podcast the topic is the game, most notably Wilson’s performance. Prior to the fourth quarter, there were plenty of good and bad points. All of the bad melted away with the game-winning drives.

There were other Jets who deserve a shoutout for their performance. It also is important to put into context what the win means. All of this and more is discussed on today’s show.

Thanks for listening/watching.