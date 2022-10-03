New York Jets Flight Connections 10/3/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Zach Wilson returned to the field yesterday, and what a return it was. After a rough start, the second year QB sealed a comeback victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading a game-winning drive and beating Pittsburgh by the score of 24-20. After being pushed around for the first three games, the Jets defense stepped up in a big way. The safeties especially played a great game, and it’s good to see that the team is starting to learn from their previous mistakes. Coming out of the AFC North with a 2-2 record is about as good as any Jets fan expected, and it gives the team life as we head into the first quarter-mark of the season. Let’s hope the team can keep surpassing expectations. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - Jets-Steelers Game Recap | Cardiac Jets Do It Again, Win, 24-20 , in Pittsburgh

Andy Vasquez - Zach Wilson’s message to Jets before game-winning drive vs. Steelers: ‘Score an effing touchdown’

NewYorkJets.com - Highlights | Every Offensive Play on the Game-Winning Drive in Pittsburgh

Geoff Magliocchetti - Florham Park special: Jets QB Zach Wilson returns in magic style

Geoff Magliocchetti - Jets, Wilson rally from 10 down in fourth to beat Steelers, 24-20

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson comes up huge in clutch to deliver shocking 24-20 comeback win over Steelers

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson Returns, Rides Roller-Coaster, Leads Jets to 'Awesome' Comeback in Pittsburgh

Rich Cimini - QB Zach Wilson 'doesn't flinch,' rallies New York Jets to victory in season debut

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson rallies Jets to comeback win over Steelers

Phillip Martinez - Zach Wilson's fourth-quarter comeback highlights Jets QB's successful return

Connor Hughes - Zach Wilson finally starting to look like Jets' answer at quarterback

Mike Vaccaro - Jets delivering when needing it most is only thing that matters

Rivka Boord - Knee-jerk reaction to the NY Jets' second comeback victory

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 24-20 win over Steelers, including Zach Wilson's late game heroics

Brian Costello - Jets report card: Coaches improbably found a way

SNY - Corey Davis: 'When the play comes your way, you gotta make the play and we did that' | Jets Post Game

Steve Serby - Jets' running back Breece Hall believes he can 'be 'scary'

SNY - Quinnen Williams responds to DC Greg Ulbrich's comments from this week, takes pride in defense after win | Jets Post Game

Jack Bell - Jets’ S Lamarcus Joyner on His Game-Sealing INT: ‘It Was Like a Gift’

Randy Lange - Lamarcus Joyner, Michael Carter II & Jets Defense Rose to the Come-from-Behind Occasion

Max Goodman - New York Jets OT Max Mitchell Carted Off With Knee Injury Against Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Costello - Alijah Vera-Tucker fills in at tackle as Jets grow even thinner

Rivka Boord - Mekhi Becton throws some shade before Jets victory over Steelers

Eric Allen - Longtime Jets O-Lineman Jim Sweeney Dies at 60; 'I Just Loved to Play the Game'

Randy Lange - Jets Right Tackle Great Marvin Powell Dies at 67

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.