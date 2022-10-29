NFL Picks for Week 8 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 3 point underdogs at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday. That spread is frankly ridiculous. The 5-2 Jets, at home, riding a four game winning streak, are 3 point underdogs against the 3-4 Patriots, on the road, coming off a blowout loss to the lowly Chicago Bears. It’s downright disrespectful. But the only way to change that is by commanding respect. Keep winning and they’ll respect you eventually.

Can the Jets win against the Patriots? Not only can they, I expect the Jets to win against the Patriots. It’s been a long time since I could say this, but I think the Jets are simply the better team.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

