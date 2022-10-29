New York Jets Flight Connections 10/29/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are at home on Sunday to face the New England Patriots. Win this game and the Jets will be playing for sole possession of first place in the AFC East the following week against the Buffalo Bills. Needless to say this is the biggest game for the Jets in a long, long time. Let’s hope they are up to the challenge.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Henry McKenna - Jets' Zach Wilson doing little to quiet concerns; AFC East analysis

John Pullano - Jets Justin Hardee Excited to Compete Against Special Teams Idol

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Will Be the Determining Factor Sunday in Jets vs. Patriots?

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Will Not Play vs. Patriots

Caroline Hendershot - Jets TE C.J. Uzomah: We Want This One Bad

Randy Lange - Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Green & White Seek Reversal of Fortune

Randy Lange - D'Brickashaw Ferguson 'Humbled' & 'Appreciative' at Sunday's Ring of Honor Induction

Jared Schwartz - Le'Veon Bell reflects on rocky Jets tenure ahead of boxing debut

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets pleading with fans to be in stadium before kickoff

Peter Botte - D'Brickashaw Ferguson talks 'surreal' Jets Ring of Honor addition

Ryan Dunleavy - Jeff Ulbrich hasn't forgotten Jets' 54-13 loss to Patriots

Ryan Dunleavy - Breece Hall injury puts more pressure on Jets' Zach Wilson

Antwan Staley - Knee injury sidelines Jets WR Corey Davis vs. Patriots

Antwan Staley - Time for Zach Wilson and the Jets to start airing it out

Antwan Staley - D’Brickashaw Ferguson says it’s ‘surreal’ going into Jets' Ring of Honor

Max Goodman - New York Jets Want Payback Against New England Patriots After Blowout Last Season

David Wyatt-Hupton - New England Preview

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Bill Belichick Singles out Jets Captain Ahead of Patriots Game

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Trade Idea Reunites $5.4 Million Jets Draft Bust With Former Coach

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Top Pick Sends Strong Message on Return From Injury

Michael Obermuller - George Fant Injury Update Raises Alarm Among Jets Fans

Michael Obermuller - Jets Considering Massive Elijah Moore Switch-up at WR

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Exploring Trade Market Amid Major Injury Concern: Report

Phil Sullivan - Jets Roll Despite Injuries; Patriots Up Next

Phil Sullivan - Mike LaFleur on James Robinson & Elijah Moore

Phil Sullivan - Jeff Ulbrich: I Remember the Score (54 – 13)

Phil Sullivan - Quinnen Williams: The Stadium Will Be Super Electric on Sunday

Brandyn Pokrass - Next Man Up: The Jets Must Overcome Injuries on Offense

Justin Fried - The NY Jets will miss Corey Davis in multiple ways in Week 8

Justin Fried - One unbelievable stat about this week's NY Jets/Patriots matchup

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'looking forward to' possible revenge game against the Patriots

Billy Riccette - Michael Carter led RBs film as Taylor Embree and wife welcomed baby

Billy Riccette - Jeff Ulbrich, Jets using last year’s loss to Patriots as motivation

Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week, keeps belt with Jets

Billy Riccette - Jets can vastly improve playoff odds with win, crush Patriots’ hopes

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: RB Michael Carter is more than capable of carrying the load

Ryan Moran - The state of the New York Jets disheveled offensive line

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: One final review of the special start to the 2022 season by Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Patriots

Joey Mistretta - Jets get mixed bag of status updates on Elijah Moore, Corey Davis

Steve Zavala - Jets' James Robinson trade leaves Michael Carter staring at 'hot hand' approach

Enjoy the day everybody.