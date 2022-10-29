New York Jets Flight Connections 10/29/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are at home on Sunday to face the New England Patriots. Win this game and the Jets will be playing for sole possession of first place in the AFC East the following week against the Buffalo Bills. Needless to say this is the biggest game for the Jets in a long, long time. Let’s hope they are up to the challenge.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:
Henry McKenna - Jets' Zach Wilson doing little to quiet concerns; AFC East analysis
John Pullano - Jets Justin Hardee Excited to Compete Against Special Teams Idol
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Will Be the Determining Factor Sunday in Jets vs. Patriots?
Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Will Not Play vs. Patriots
Caroline Hendershot - Jets TE C.J. Uzomah: We Want This One Bad
Randy Lange - Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Green & White Seek Reversal of Fortune
Randy Lange - D'Brickashaw Ferguson 'Humbled' & 'Appreciative' at Sunday's Ring of Honor Induction
Jared Schwartz - Le'Veon Bell reflects on rocky Jets tenure ahead of boxing debut
Mark Cannizzaro - Jets pleading with fans to be in stadium before kickoff
Peter Botte - D'Brickashaw Ferguson talks 'surreal' Jets Ring of Honor addition
Ryan Dunleavy - Jeff Ulbrich hasn't forgotten Jets' 54-13 loss to Patriots
Ryan Dunleavy - Breece Hall injury puts more pressure on Jets' Zach Wilson
Antwan Staley - Knee injury sidelines Jets WR Corey Davis vs. Patriots
Antwan Staley - Time for Zach Wilson and the Jets to start airing it out
Antwan Staley - D’Brickashaw Ferguson says it’s ‘surreal’ going into Jets' Ring of Honor
Max Goodman - New York Jets Want Payback Against New England Patriots After Blowout Last Season
David Wyatt-Hupton - New England Preview
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Bill Belichick Singles out Jets Captain Ahead of Patriots Game
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Trade Idea Reunites $5.4 Million Jets Draft Bust With Former Coach
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Top Pick Sends Strong Message on Return From Injury
Michael Obermuller - George Fant Injury Update Raises Alarm Among Jets Fans
Michael Obermuller - Jets Considering Massive Elijah Moore Switch-up at WR
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Exploring Trade Market Amid Major Injury Concern: Report
Phil Sullivan - Jets Roll Despite Injuries; Patriots Up Next
Phil Sullivan - Mike LaFleur on James Robinson & Elijah Moore
Phil Sullivan - Jeff Ulbrich: I Remember the Score (54 – 13)
Phil Sullivan - Quinnen Williams: The Stadium Will Be Super Electric on Sunday
Brandyn Pokrass - Next Man Up: The Jets Must Overcome Injuries on Offense
Justin Fried - The NY Jets will miss Corey Davis in multiple ways in Week 8
Justin Fried - One unbelievable stat about this week's NY Jets/Patriots matchup
Justin Fried - NY Jets 'looking forward to' possible revenge game against the Patriots
Billy Riccette - Michael Carter led RBs film as Taylor Embree and wife welcomed baby
Billy Riccette - Jeff Ulbrich, Jets using last year’s loss to Patriots as motivation
Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week, keeps belt with Jets
Billy Riccette - Jets can vastly improve playoff odds with win, crush Patriots’ hopes
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: RB Michael Carter is more than capable of carrying the load
Ryan Moran - The state of the New York Jets disheveled offensive line
Ryan Moran - New York Jets: One final review of the special start to the 2022 season by Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker
Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Patriots
Joey Mistretta - Jets get mixed bag of status updates on Elijah Moore, Corey Davis
Steve Zavala - Jets' James Robinson trade leaves Michael Carter staring at 'hot hand' approach
Poll
Will the Jets be buyers, sellers, both or neither at the trade deadline?
-
29%
Buyers
-
1%
Sellers
-
40%
Both
-
21%
Neither
-
2%
Biosphere II
-
4%
Fred
