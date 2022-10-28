Jets Fans Think Alijah Vera-Tucker Is a Bigger Loss Than Breece Hall

It’s time for our latest installment of SB Nation Reacts. Each week SB Nation asks Jets fans (and fans of the other 31 teams) for their thoughts on pressing matters.

Sunday's win in Denver was costly for the Jets. The team lost both offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall for the season from injuries. They were arguably the team’s two best offensive players through the first seven games.

With this in mind, we asked this week which player is the bigger loss. You think the answer is Vera-Tucker.

I understand why people would take Vera-Tucker. Offensive linemen are generally more valuable than running backs. Vera-Tucker also has stood out because he changed positions twice in the first two months of the season to help the Jets overcome injuries.

Still I would have to go with Hall. He was the focal point of the Jets offense the last three weeks.

The injuries have done little to dampen fan enthusiasm for the season. After the win in Denver, more Jets fans believe the team will make the Playoffs than did a week ago.

Last week 66 percent of Jets fans polled said the team would make the Playoffs.

Additionally, 97 percent of Jets fans we polled have confidence in the franchise’s direction, virtually unanimous and similar to last week’s 99 percent.

The biggest surprise might be that fan confidence isn’t at 100 percent.

