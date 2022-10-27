 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Jets vs. Patriots Talk With Mike D’Abate

By John B
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets play the Patriots on Sunday. For once, the Jets enter this matchup between AFC East rivals with the better record. Can New York improve its record to 6-2 and 2-0 in division with a victory on Sunday over the hated team from New England.

On today’s podcast I join Mike D’Abate, the host of Locked On Patriots, to preview this Week 8 game at MetLife Stadium. Word broke yesterday that Mac Jones will be starting the game for New England. Mike and I discuss the implications of that along with key injuries to the Jets offense. Then we break down some of the key matchups we believe will decide the game. Then I put my undefeated prediction record on the line as we make our picks for Sunday.

Thanks as always for watching/listening. Locked On Jets is on YouTube and wherever else you get your podcasts.

