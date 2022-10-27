New York Jets Flight Connections 10/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Elijah Moore returned to practice yesterday, and he started by embracing offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Between cryptic texts, trade requests, and a burner account, this season has been a dramatic one for the second-year wide receiver. The Jets have openly said they don’t wish to trade Moore, but depending on the offer, it wouldn’t surprise me if the team pulled the trigger. To be honest, I think moving Moore would open up the offense and allow the other skill position players to play up to their potential. On top of that, Braxton Berrios has been one of the better WRs in his career at separation, and I think he deserves more looks - as a WR - than he normally gets in this offense. While all of that is doubtful to happen, it’s worth monitoring the situation until the trade deadline passes. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Patriots - Wednesday
SNY - NFL Insider says Jets are hungry for payback against New England | Connor Hughes
Steve Serby - Jets paying back Patriots would be sweet for Robert Saleh
Brian Wacker - Jets want payback for last year’s drubbing by Patriots
Brian Costello - Jets don't see reason to stress Patriots' Mac Jones uncertainty
Andy Vasquez - Will Jets finally beat Patriots? Robert Saleh’s team would be wise to follow Bears’ blueprint
Justin Fried - NY Jets will debut 'Stealth Black' alternate helmets on Sunday
David Wyatt-Hupton - Cavalry Incoming
Scott Mitchell - 3 players who led the NY Jets to victory in Week 7 against the Broncos
Michael Nania - Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. Denver Broncos
Ethan Greenberg - Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Russ Heltman - Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named NFL Defensive Player of the Week
Randy Lange - Jets RB James Robinson on His New Locker Room: 'I Love the Vibe'
Colin Martin - RB James Robinson on surprising trade to Jets, excitement to play for contender
Bridget Hyland - NFL analyst gushes over Jets’ trade for James Robinson
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Elijah Moore returns to practice after trade request | What to expect vs. Patriots
Michael Nania - Elijah Moore embraces Mike LaFleur in return to NY Jets practice
Colin Martin - Jets' Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore 'not quitting on anybody'
Mike Rosenstein - Jets’ Elijah Moore named as possible trade target for slumping NFC contender
Michael Nania - The most misleading stat about the 2022 NY Jets (so far)
Jack Bell - Jets Center Connor McGovern Is in the Eye of the Hurricane on O-Line
Jack Bell - Jets WR Denzel Mims: ‘It Felt Good to Be Back Out There’
Justin Fried - NY Jets' Sauce Gardner might already be a top-5 CB in the NFL
Ryan Moran - New York Jets CB DJ Reed proving to be money well spent
NewYorkJets.com - NFL Power Rankings | Jets Sit In the Top 10 After Week 7
Poll
Who will have more touches this week?
-
6%
James Robinson
-
88%
Michael Carter
-
4%
Meh
