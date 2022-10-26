Sauce Gardner Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

H1M@iamSauceGardner is your AFC Defensive Player of the Week!! — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2022

Sauce is the second straight Jet to receive the honor. Last week Quinnen Williams was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the team’s victory over Green Bay.

A major factor in Gardner receiving the award was likely his 10 tackles. There is some irony in that because tackles aren’t really that big of an indicator of quality cornerback play. Cornerbacks dominate in more subtle ways. Frequently you don’t even notice the best ones because they are locking down their assignments, forcing quarterback to throw in a different direction. When they are tested, however, corners need to hold up as Sauce did on two game-decided plays when he was targeted late in the fourth quarter against Cortland Sutton.

One thing is clear. The rookie is turning heads.