New York Jets Flight Connections 10/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets may have luck on their side regarding opposing quarterbacks yet again, as the Patriots seemingly have a controversy at the position going into Week 8. After Mac Jones returned from injury to start on MNF in Week 7, he was shortly benched after an interception in favor of Bailey Zappe. Zappe went on to have a lackluster performance that saw the Patriots get dominated by the Chicago Bears, a team that’s been struggling in its own right. If the Jets are lucky, that controversy will continue heading into their matchup with the division rival. If the Jets are able to take advantage and keep the pressure on New England’s quarterbacks, it’s very likely they can come out with a win. Let’s hope that’s the case. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Injury Update: Corey Davis, George Fant

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve

Brian Costello - Jets lose Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker to season-ending injuries

Michael Nania - NY Jets stunningly open as 1.5-point home underdogs to Patriots

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Stat Pack: Denver Broncos

David Ricuito - NY Jets studs, duds following win over the Broncos in Week 7

SNY - Why the Jets are still playoff contenders despite injuries

Justin Fried - It's time for NY Jets QB Zach Wilson to prove he's the guy

Vitor Paiva - What is going on with Zach Wilson? | NY Jets Film

Jim Cerny - Elijah Moore drops another cryptic tweet amid trade saga

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Trade for RB James Robinson

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Joe Douglas lives up to nickname with James Robinson trade

Max Goodman - New York Jets Sent a Message With James Robinson Trade

Michael Nania - James Robinson brings abilities the NY Jets offense needed

John Flanigan - Jets sign RB Zonovan Knight to active roster

NewYorkJets.com - A Conversation with Jets C Connor McGovern (10/25)

