What Are the Terms of the Jets’ Trade for James Robinson?

Last night the Jets made a trade with the Jaguars to acquire running back James Robinson. The Jets gave up a conditional pick that could either in the fifth or sixth round. We now know the specific terms.

Here’s how the Robinson trade compensation will work, per source:#Jets have two 6th-round picks in ‘23 (acquired HOU pick for Blake Cashman). JAX gets the higher pick, which means probably the HOU pick. It goes to a 5th rounder if JR rushes for 260 more yds this year. Cont … — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 25, 2022

As of right now, you can say Joe Douglas traded an injury-prone, backup LB for a former 1,000-yard rusher who figures to be a consistent contributor. Seems like a good value to me. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 25, 2022

When we talk about conditional thinks, we generally think of an escalator as a bonus for a good performance. For example, Robinson playing well would turn the pick from a sixth rounder into a fifth rounder. In a case like this, the condition seems more like insurance. The Jets seem willing to part with a fifth round pick for Robinson. The terms of the trade protect them a bit if Robinson is a disappointment or gets injured early in his tenure. Then the team would only owe a sixth rounder.

When you think about it as a Cashman for Robinson swap, it certainly sounds like a good move for the Jets on paper.