Podcast: Jets Lose Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker; Add James Robinson

The Jets got some bad injury news on Monday. Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, arguably the top two players on offense for the team so far this year, both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s victory over the Denver Broncos. Hall went down with a knee injury revealed to be a torn ACL (along with a meniscus injury). Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps.

The team did make a move in response to the Hall injury, dealing a conditional late round pick to Jacksonville for running back James Robinson. Robinson is no Breece Hall. Few are, but he should provide the Jets with an upgrade over Ty Johnson in the backfield rotation.

Robert Saleh also indicated the team is expecting Elijah Moore back this week after he left the team Thursday unhappy with his role and demanding a trade.

On today’s podcast I discuss all of the developments from a busy Jets Monday.

