2022 NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Movin’ On Up

Another week, another win. The New York Jets went into Denver and took care of business in an ugly but effective 16 - 9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The win was the Jets’ fourth in a row, something they haven’t done since 2015. It left the Jets tied for the 5th best record in the NFL at 5-2, and just half a game out of first place in the AFC East. If the Jets can manage another win against an unimpressive Patriots team this week, then they will be playing for sole possession of first place in the AFC East at home against the Buffalo Bills the following week. That sounds pretty good to me.

How did the power rankings feel about this latest Jets victory? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

Tier 3 Good, But Can it Last? New York Jets If you flip the Jets and the Giants, you get the same team. If the Jets’ offense can continue to improve, they have a real shot at contending. Joe Douglas has done a good job stockpiling talent, and that talent has shined so far in 2022. Robert Saleh has the defense playing like a top-10 unit, and the special-teams unit has been a huge boost to the team as well. Losing Breece Hall is a tough blow, but the team has so much offensive talent that as long as Zach Wilson can take care of the ball the offense should find some consistent efficiency. They’ve improved on the offensive line and have been conceptually sound with Mike LaFleur calling plays.

Sports Illustrated

10. New York Jets (5–2) Last week: win at Denver, 16-9 Next week: vs. New England Quinnen Williams is playing like a man possessed (by Chris Jones?). Robert Saleh’s defense is fast and free, Sauce Gardner is playing like an elite No. 1 cornerback and Zach Wilson’s pocket mobility has gotten so much better since the end of last year, which allows him to evade rushes calmly and get the ball to his checkdowns.

New York Post

9. New York Jets 5-2 (11) Breece Hall’s 62-yard touchdown run likely was one of the final acts of his dazzling rookie season because he suffered a torn ACL in a 16-9 win against the Broncos. The Jets are 4-0 on the road, after winning just four total games last season. Lamarcus Joyner had an interception and this ball-hawking secondary nearly had about three more.

ESPN

8. New York Jets (5-2) Week 7 ranking: 9 The Jets have the league’s best scoring margin in the fourth quarter at plus-54. They pride themselves on being strong finishers, and they’ve backed it up with two come-from-behind wins over the Browns and Steelers. Then, in the last four games, they’ve outscored their opponents 51-7 in the fourth quarter. The secret formula? Strong defense, no giveaways, situational awareness and sound coaching. Another key factor: they’ve faced backup QBs in four of the aforementioned five games.

USA Today

13. Jets (12): The trade for RB James Robinson is a decent offset for the loss of rookie Breece Hall (torn ACL). However the bigger, if underappreciated blow, here could be the season-ending triceps injury to OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. A run-dependent offense suddenly looks dangerously hamstrung.

The Jets keep winning, and the power rankings keep disrespecting this team. USA Today even dropped the Jets down a rung after Sunday’s win. The only cure? More cowbell winning. Take care of business and drop the Patriots on Sunday and take it from there.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?