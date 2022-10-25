New York Jets Flight Connections 10/25/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets lost Breece Hall yesterday to a season-ending injury, and now reports have come out that they’ve also lost Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year as well. AVT was having an All-Pro caliber season, and losing him is a huge loss for the Jets offensive line. While it’s unlikely to find a replacement for him, the Jets were able to make a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for RB James Robinson. Robinson is one of my favorite RBs in the NFL, and one who can fit the scheme of the Jets offense. His addition takes some of the burden off of Michael Carter, and keeps the Jets with a 1-2 punch for the year. Let’s hope the drop-off in production isn’t too steep. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
