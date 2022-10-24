 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Move Quickly After Breece Hall’s Injury, Acquiring James Robinson From Jaguars

By John B
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After Breece Hall’s injury, it was clear the Jets needed to upgrade their backfield. The team still has a quality back in Michael Carter, but next on the depth chart was Ty Johnson.

Joe Douglas moved quickly, acquiring James Robinson from Jacksonville for a day three pick.

Robinson has a very solid 4.5 career average per rushing attempt in his career. He has seen his playing time reduced as Travis Etienne has taken more of a leading role with the Jaguars. His success has come in systems that emphasize zone run plays, which is a staple of the Jets run game.

He has also flashed skill as a receiver out of the backfield, posting 89 receptions for 612 yards, and 4 touchdowns in 35 career games.

Robinson is no Breece Hall. Few are, but this addition definitely makes the Jets backfield better. It comes with a very small pricetag as well. It’s tough to dislike this trade.

