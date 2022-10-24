Jets Move Quickly After Breece Hall’s Injury, Acquiring James Robinson From Jaguars

After Breece Hall’s injury, it was clear the Jets needed to upgrade their backfield. The team still has a quality back in Michael Carter, but next on the depth chart was Ty Johnson.

Joe Douglas moved quickly, acquiring James Robinson from Jacksonville for a day three pick.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

Comp update: Jets are trading a 6th-round pick that could become a 5th to Jacksonville for RB James Robinson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Robinson has a very solid 4.5 career average per rushing attempt in his career. He has seen his playing time reduced as Travis Etienne has taken more of a leading role with the Jaguars. His success has come in systems that emphasize zone run plays, which is a staple of the Jets run game.

He has also flashed skill as a receiver out of the backfield, posting 89 receptions for 612 yards, and 4 touchdowns in 35 career games.

Robinson is no Breece Hall. Few are, but this addition definitely makes the Jets backfield better. It comes with a very small pricetag as well. It’s tough to dislike this trade.