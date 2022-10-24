MNF: Patriots vs Bears Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight we have the New England Patriots hosting the Chicago Bears in what looks on paper to be one of the least appealing games of the season.

The 3-3 New England Patriots come into this game riding a modest two game winning streak. It’s difficult to know what to make of this Patriots team. They have a .500 record, but their three wins have come against teams with a combined 5-15 record. The Patriots have played just two games with a winning record this season, and they have suffered double digit losses in both games. The Patriots have been kind of average-ish on both offense and defense, and there really hasn’t been anything they’ve done at a high level. Tonight the Patriots get starting quarterback Mac Jones back from injury, but Jones was pretty awful early in the season and Bailey Zappe, his replacement, actually looked better than Jones. What to expect tonight from this uncharacteristically mediocre Patriots team is anyone’s guess, but they have the good fortune of facing another weak opponent at home.

The 2-4 Chicago Bears come into this game losers of three straight and four of their last five. The Bears do not appear to have any trust in their starting quarterback, Justin Fields. As a result the Bears play a brand of throwback football that has them running the ball almost twice as much as they pass the ball. The Bears run the ball effectively, but they have yet to have 200+ passing yards in any game this season. It’s tough to win with that level of passing attack. The Bears, despite ranking 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards, rank 30th in overall offense and 30th in points scored. In addition, the Bears cannot stop the run on defense, ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed. Against a Patriots team that loves to pound the ball on the ground, that will likely prove to be a fatal flaw for the Bears in this game.

I’ll hold my nose and take a mediocre Patriots team at home against the hapless Bears in what I expect to be a snooze-fest of a game. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.