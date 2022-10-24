Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore Back With Jets and Expected to Play Sunday vs. Patriots

On Monday news broke that the Jets lost two talented young players from their offense, Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, for the season. Robert Saleh says that Elijah Moore is rejoining the team, however.

Robert Saleh said Elijah Moore is back with the team.



Said he hasn't talked to Moore yet today but he's expecting him to play against the Patriots. #jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 24, 2022

Robert Saleh on Elijah Moore's standing with his teammates: "He doesn't need to be alienated from this organization. We love him. We know how much he can help us and we just want to help him ... he's still part of this family." #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 24, 2022

Moore was inactive and did not travel with the team Sunday after he was sent home from practice Thursday and asked to be traded. The second year wide receiver was unhappy with his lack of a role in the offense.

We will need to see whether Moore is willing to return to the team. If he wants to play professional football, he doesn’t have much of a choice. The Jets have said they will not trade him.

With the injury to Hall, he might get his wish and stake out a big role in the offense. The Jets were going to lean more into their passing game anyway. Throwing for less than 130 yards as the team has done the last two weeks is unsustainable. With Hall now out for the year, the team will need to get even more from its receivers.

Forgiveness will likely come quickly for Elijah if he goes out and plays well the rest of the season. First, though, he will need to eat some humble pie and return to the locker room.