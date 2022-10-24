Alijah Vera-Tucker Out for the Year With Torn Triceps

Yesterday’s win in Denver was costly for the Jets. Earlier Monday news broke the team had lost running back Breece Hall for the year with a torn ACL.

Another promising young player also left the game with an injury, offensive lineman Alijah-Vera Tucker. The news on him is just as bad. He will miss the rest of the 2022 season with torn triceps.

Jets injury update: T Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) is done for the year. Torn triceps. Another crushing injury. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 24, 2022

Vera-Tucker had been the team’s top offensive lineman. He started games at three different positions over the course of the year. Ironically none of the three was the spot he played last year. It was a bit of a surprise when the Jets moved him from guard to tackle due to three different injuries at the position, but he held up well on the outside.

Vera-Tucker will become the fifth tackle on the team to have an injured reserve stint so far this season.

This has been about as bad of a day as the Jets could have. They have lost arguably the two highest performing offensive players in 2022 for the rest of the year.