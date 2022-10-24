Report: Breece Hall Suffered Torn ACL, Minor Meniscus Injury in Jets Win vs. Broncos

Jets running back Breece Hall left yesterday’s win over the Broncos with a knee injury. After the game, the team was reportedly fearing the worse. The news is quite bad according to Adam Schefter.

Tests showed that Jets’ RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Just stepping away from football for a minute, this is devastating. Breece Hall was having a wonderful rookie season and was every bit as good as advertised. The last three weeks he was performing at a superstar level. You just hate to see such a promising talent go through something like this.

On the football field, this is a brutal injury for the Jets for the reasons mentioned above. Hall had become the focal point of the offense. The passing game has struggled the last three weeks. Hall was the biggest reason the Jets were able to score enough points to win these games.

Michael Carter is a quality back. He will take on a bigger role with Hall out, but he is not going to be able to replicate what Breece brought to the lineup. There isn’t a one man solution. Everybody from Zach Wilson to Elijah Moore (if he decides to return to the team) to Garrett Wilson and beyond will need to elevate their games to compensate for this loss.

We can only hope Breece has a full recovery and returns for 2023 as good as ever.