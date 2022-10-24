Podcast: Jets Get Fourth Straight Win in Denver Despite Key Injuries

The Jets are 5-2. Let that sink in for a moment.

The Jets have already beaten their 2021 win total, and we aren’t even halfway through the season. They are now on a four game winning streak as they defeated the Denver Broncos yesterday 16-9. The Jets now find themselves 4-0 on the road after winning a single road game a season ago.

On today’s podcast we break down what happened. Again it was defense that led the way for the Jets. They were able to squeeze just enough offense and quality special teams play to earn this victory in the mountains.

The win did come at a cost as the Jets lost three offensive starters to injuries. They were already down Elijah Moore. All injured players are key for this team. We also discuss the possible implications.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe if you enjoy the show.