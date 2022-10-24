Jets open as 1 point underdogs vs Patriots

The New York Jets won their fourth straight game, beating the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, 16 - 9, to bring their record for the 2022 NFL season to 5-2. Now the Jets head home to take on the New England Patriots.

Coming off a big road win over the Broncos, with a 5-2 record, the Jets are looking like a legitimate playoff contender. Unfortunately, the most recent win came at a heavy cost, as Breece Hall suffered a possibly season ending knee injury, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered an elbow injury and Corey Davis suffered a knee injury which is thought not to be too serious.

If the Jets were healthier they should be able to beat the Patriots. The Jets have the better record, and they have a 4-1 record against common opponents compared to the Patriots 2-3. The Jets have better weapons on offense and the Jets have the better defense. The Jets also have home field advantage in this one. On paper a healthy Jets team should be favored here.

Unfortunately the Jets are not healthy, and that may cost them. In addition to the injuries detailed above, the Jets are also dealing with the ongoing Elijah Moore saga, and who knows where Moore’s head will be for the game against the Patriots. So the Jets have their backs against the wall in a game they should win if circumstances were different. We shall see how the Jets respond to the adversity. A Jets win here would be huge.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Jets open as 1-point underdogs against the Patriots on Sunday. Under different circumstances that would be downright disrespectful with the Jets at home. However, with all that is currently working against the Jets, bettors are clearly spooked about the Jets’ chances against Bill Belichick and the Patriots, an opponent that has dominated the Jets in recent years.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Jets have the defense to dominate an underwhelming Patriots offense, and they have the weapons on offense, if Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are back for this game, to give the Patriots’ defense trouble. Zach Wilson will need to avoid crumbling against a Belichick defense that historically gives young quarterbacks nightmares. The Jets will need to run the ball efficiently and keep Zach out of constant 3rd and long situations. This one looks like a tough one. But at home, I’ll take the Jets.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets +100/New England Patriots -120.

The Over/Under for the game is 41.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?