New York Jets Flight Connections 10/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came away with a 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos - but it came at a cost. Shortly after scoring on a masterful 62-yard TD, rookie RB Breece Hall went down with what’s believed to be an ACL injury. Robert Saleh has already come out to state that the injury is ‘not good’. On top of that, the team lost Alijah Vera-Tucker, their best offensive lineman. AVT is still being evaluated, so let’s hope the injury isn’t too serious. Still, the Jets have gotten off to a 5-2 start - their best since the 2010 team. Let’s hope that team has as much success, if not more, going forward. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

