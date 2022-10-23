SNF: Steelers vs Dolphins Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 3-3 Miami Dolphins come into this game losers of three straight after getting off to a 3-0 start to the season. The Dolphins offense has collapsed since they lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a nasty concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in week four. Over the last three games the Dolphins have failed to score more than 17 points in any game, and you’re just not going to win many games in the NFL with that level of offensive production. With the return of Tagovailoa today the Dolphins hope to reignite what had been an explosive offense in the first three games of the season.

The 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game losers of four of their last five games after opening the season with an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Like the Dolphins the Steelers have had trouble putting points on the board, as they have failed to score more than 20 points in each of the last five games. Perhaps a game against a Dolphins defense which has yielded 91 points over the last three games is just what the Steelers need to jumpstart their moribund offense.

The Steelers have blown out the Dolphins in each of the last two meetings between these two teams, but with Tagovailoa back under center I expect the Dolphins to come out on top against the Steelers tonight. I have submitted my pick for this game and all this week’s games using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.