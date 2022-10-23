Final Score Jets 16, Broncos 9

In the New York Jets’ 7th game of the 2022 season, on a cool and blustery mid-autumn afternoon in Denver, Colorado, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16 - 9.

In the 1st half a tight defensive struggle saw the Broncos get the better of the Jets on the field but the Jets had the lead at halftime 10 - 9. The Jets entire offense in the 1st half consisted largely of two big plays by the running backs. Breece Hall had a 62 yard touchdown run before he exited the contest with a knee injury. With Hall out Michael Carter produced a 37 yard catch and run late in the half that set up a Greg Zuerlein field goal to give the Jets a one point lead at halftime. Outside of those two plays the Jets offense went nowhere the entire half, dominated by a stout Broncos defense.

In the 3rd quarter the defenses continued to dominate as neither team scored a point. A late Lamarcus Joyner interception of a Brett Rypien pass gave the Jets the ball deep in Broncos territory to start the 4th quarter. The Jets couldn’t get much going on offense but they advanced far enough to set up a 33 yard field goal. That gave the Jets a 13 - 9 lead early in the 4th quarter.

The Jets forced a Broncos punt on their next possession and got the ball back at their own 28 yard line. From there the Jets went on a drive to the Denver 22 yard line, highlighted by a key 20 yard Denver pass interference call for a 3rd down conversion. Greg Zuerlein drilled a 40 yard field goal and the Jets took a 16 - 9 lead late in the 4th quarter.

The Broncos took over at their own 25 yard line trailing by a touchdown with 4:35 to play. Moving the ball crisply through the air the Broncos advanced to the Jets 25 yard line, where they faced a 4th and 3 with 2 minutes remaining. The Broncos tried for a game tying touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, but Sauce Gardner shut it down and the Jets took over on downs.

A quick three and out by the Jets resulted in a Braden Mann punt and the Broncos took over at their own 25 yard line with no timeouts, needing a touchdown. They quickly moved the ball to midfield, but a desperation heave into the end zone fell incomplete on 4th down. The Jets took over on downs and then went into victory formation to run out the clock.

It was ugly, but it was a win on the road, and you’ll take those any way you can get them. With the win the Jets go to 5-2 on the year.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.