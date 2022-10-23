Jets vs Broncos Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Denver Broncos is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Broncos 10 - 9.

In the 1st quarter neither team could get anything going on offense as the defenses dominated the early action. After several exchanges of punts the Jets drew first blood on a 62 yard Breece Hall touchdown run.

The Broncos then struck right back, embarking on a grinding, 13 play, 75 yard touchdown drive. The Broncos missed the extra point, making the score Jets 7, Broncos 6.

The 2nd quarter saw a lot more offensive futility from both teams before the Broncos embarked on 73 yard drive starting from their one yard line that ended in a 44 yard field goal and a 9 - 7 Broncos lead late in the half.

The Jets then ended the half with a penalty laden drive highlighted by a long Michael Carter catch and run. Greg Zuerlein drilled a 45 yard field goal as time expired to send the Jets into the locker room with a one point lead at 10 - 9.

Enjoy the second half everyone.