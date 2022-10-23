Jets vs Broncos Game Thread

It’s week 7 for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are on the road to face the Denver Broncos.

Denver is a notoriously difficult place for road teams to win. The thin air at altitude makes for a tough adjustment for visiting teams. However, this Denver team is not very formidable. Or to be more accurate, this Broncos offense is pretty bad. The defense is still dominant.

The Broncos have scored more than 16 points just once this season. That makes it very difficult to win in the NFL. Nonetheless, an outstanding defense has been keeping the Broncos in games. The Broncos defense has given up more than 19 points just once all season. All of which suggests we may be in for an ugly defensive struggle in Denver today.

The Jets defense has been pretty good of late as well, and the Broncos will be down to their backup quarterback, Brett Rypien, today, with old friend Josh Johnson backing him up. This one may come down to a random break or two for either team. Avoiding turnovers will be crucial.

It's the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos in what looks on paper to be a battle of the defenses in week 7 of the 2022 New York Jets season.