Week 7 Early Games Open Thread

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a full slate of early afternoon games.

There aren’t a lot of great matchups in the early games. Mismatches abound. Perhaps the best of the early afternoon games features an AFC South dustup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. The Colts get running back Jonathan Taylor back from injury in this game. That sets up a matchup of perhaps the two best running backs in the NFL, with the Titans featuring Derrick Henry. This one is a battle for first place in the AFC South.

Elsewhere we have the Baltimore Ravens playing the Cleveland Browns; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the woeful Carolina Panthers; the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Cincinnati Bengals; the Dallas Cowboys meeting the Detroit Lions in Dak Prescott’s return to action; the New York Giants trying to tame the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers trying to turn things around against the Washington Commanders.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever early afternoon games catch your fancy.