New York Jets Flight Connections 10/23/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! With Elijah Moore home in New York for the New York Jets game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Denzel Mims will get his first action of the 2022 season as he slides into Moore’s starting role on the outside. This gives Mims an unexpected opportunity to make a positive impression. The Jets will need Mims in this one. Patrick Surtain has been pretty much erasing wide receivers on a weekly basis this year. Corey Davis is likely to be the object of Surtain’s attentions in this game, which means there’s a good chance Davis, the Jets’ leading receiver so far this season, will be a non-factor in this one. While that will probably mean additional targets for guys like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin, Mims too will need to step up to make up for Surtain’s blanket coverage on the other side. If both outside receivers come up empty it will make an already difficult game for Zach Wilson even more difficult. Let’s hope Mims is up to the task.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Jets DL Quinnen Williams Achieving Liftoff

Mark Cannizzaro - Sauce Gardner wants to live up to standard of another Jets legend

Ryan Glasspiegel - Russell Wilson out for Broncos clash against Jets with injury

Peter Botte - Jets' Corey Davis on Elijah Moore benching: 'tough situation'

Peter Botte - Jets' Denzel Mims gets long-awaited chance to play

Jeff Legwold - Broncos CB Surtain, Jets CB Gardner are what every NFL defense needs

Max Goodman - Russell Wilson's Injury Doesn't Guarantee Win For New York Jets Against Denver Broncos

Max Goodman - New York Jets Want Revenge Against Denver Broncos After Shutout Loss Last Season

Michael Obermuller - Jets Week 7 Elevation Signals ‘Likely’ Rookie Scratch

Michael Obermuller - Breece Hall’s Emergence Could Spark Jets Passing Attack

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - 90-Game Veteran Starter Emerges as New Option for Jets on OL

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Proposed Jets, Panthers Trade Swaps Key Starter for Draft Pick

Justin Fried - How the NY Jets can avoid a letdown against Brett Rypien and the Broncos

Benjamin Jacob - 3 questions the NY Jets must answer against the Broncos: Responding to Success

Billy Riccette - Russell Wilson out for Sunday vs. Jets

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Broncos

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.