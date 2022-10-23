Jets vs Broncos Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road visiting the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado today. The game starts at 4:05 pm EDT.

The weather in Denver looks to be standard football weather for October in Denver. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be a little blustery and variable at 15 - 20 mph out of the west to start the game, shifting to the west northwest and fading to around 10 mph by the time the game ends. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the mid to upper 50s to start the game, falling into the upper 40s by game’s end. Humidity will be quite low, in the low to mid 20s to start the game, rising to the low 30s as the game progresses. There will be a slight risk of precipitation in the 10 - 20% range throughout the game. Overall if you like cool, dry, blustery weather, this is the game for you. The weather conditions should not be a big factor for the players, though wind gusts could occasionally make passing conditions difficult. For the fans the conditions will be blustery and chilly, but hey, this is football weather.

Enjoy the game everybody.