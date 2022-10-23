Jets vs. Broncos: How to watch Week 7 matchup

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Giants at Jaguars early on FOX

Chiefs at 49ers late on FOX

Jets at Broncos late on CBS

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call today’s game between the Jets and the Broncos today on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 pm Eastern.

This game has a fairly wide broadcast footprint. In addition to New York, the game will be shown on CBS affiliates in Albany and Hartford. Additionally, CBS stations in NFL cities such as Charlotte, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Atlanta will show the game, likely since the local teams play in the early window. The game will also be shown through much of the Mountain region along with most of South Dakota and Nebraska.

To see whether you get the game, check out 506sports.com. You can also find game day odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The entire nation will see Steelers at Dolphins tonight on NBC and Bears at Patriots tomorrow night on ESPN.