Two-Thirds of Jets Fans Are Thinking Playoffs

Today we have our latest installment of SB Nation Reacts.

Each week we ask Jets fans views about the team and the league in general. SB Nation actually does this for all 32 fanbases across the team websites. We call it SB Nation Reacts. During the season we take a look at the results each week.

The Jets are off to a 4-2 start this season. Is it too early to start thinking about the Playoffs? The Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010. That isn't just the longest drought in the NFL. It’s the longest drought by five years. Fans can be excused for being a bit excited after this start. Do Jets fans believe this is the year they will make the postseason? In a word, yes.

It comes as no surprise, but fan confidence is extremely high right now. 99 percent of Jets fans polled expressed confidence in the franchise’s direction.

The undefeated Eagles only had a 98 percent confidence rating.

Things can change quickly in the NFL, but at the moment Jets fans are feeling pretty good.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.