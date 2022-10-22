New York Jets Flight Connections 10/22/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets go on the road to face the Denver Broncos tomorrow in an important game for the Jets’ playoff chances, and all anyone can talk about is Elijah Moore asking to be traded. Hopefully continued winning will eventually be the big story for this years’ Jets team. Stretching the win streak to four in Denver would a be a nice way to start that process.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Henry McKenna - Jets WR Elijah Moore’s breakout isn’t happening. He’s not happy about it

Ethan Greenberg - Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore Will Not Play Sunday at Broncos

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Is the Jets’ Biggest Challenge at Denver on Sunday?

John Pullano - Jets' Pass Rush Is Winning in Multiple Ways

Eric Allen - Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Green & White Aim to Ascend to 5-2 at Mile High

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Notebook | Jets ‘Fully Expecting’ Russell Wilson to Play Sunday in Denver

Ryan Glasspiegel - Brandon Marshall bizarrely rips Zach Wilson over Elijah Moore answer

Peter Botte - Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos amid Jets trade request

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Mike LaFleur: Breece Hall's TD run came on busted play

David Russell - Jets Super Bowl champion Dave Herman dead at 81

Antwan Staley - Jets decide to leave unhappy Elijah Moore at home

Rich Cimini - Jets' Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos after trade demand

Max Goodman - New York Jets Host DT Linval Joseph For Workout, Could Add to Loaded Defensive Line

Max Goodman - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Weighs in on Elijah Moore Trade Request

Max Goodman - New York Jets Have No Plans to Trade Elijah Moore After Receiver Requests Trade

David Wyatt-Hupton - Wanting Moore

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Enter Free Agency Talks With 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Fans Angrily Respond to Elijah Moore Demanding a Trade

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Blockbuster Jets Trade Proposal Delivers $66 Million Asset for Zach Wilson

Michael Obermuller - Jets Provide Week 7 Injury Update on Jermaine Johnson

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Elijah Moore Trade Request Opens Door for Forgotten Jets Pass Catcher

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Make Final Decision on Elijah Moore Trade

Glenn Naughton - Elijah Moore to Stay Home on Sunday, Mims Will get First Start per Robert Saleh

Glenn Naughton - Moore’s “Me First” Attitude Should Open the Door for Denzel

Glenn Naughton - Report: Douglas Looking to Upgrade Defensive Interior as Jets Host Lineman Linval Joseph

Glenn Naughton - Elijah Wants Moore Targets Elsewhere; Jets Receiver Requests Trade Following Challenging Week

Brandyn Pokrass - Sauce Gardner Already Looks Like a Home-Run for the Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets are a top-5 team in the NFL according to Stephen A. Smith

Justin Fried - The NY Jets have no reason to entertain Elijah Moore trade offers

Justin Fried - NY Jets host former Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph on a visit

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Elijah Moore's trade request came after 'outburst' in practice

Billy Riccette - Elijah Moore to sit vs. Broncos, will return to team Monday

Billy Riccette - Report: Elijah Moore asked for trade, Jets have no plans to trade him

Billy Riccette - PFF takes accountability for Quinnen Williams’ original Week 6 grade

Ryan Moran - New York Jets host DT Linval Joseph on visit

Ryan Moran - New York Jets LB Quincy Williams proving to be another waiver steal for Joe Douglas

Ryan Moran - New York Jets' Robert Saleh unwilling to trade Elijah Moore, but sits him in Week 7 anyway

Ryan Moran - A look at the awesome start to 2022 the New York Jets defense has had

Ryan Moran - New York Jets WR Elijah Moore requests trade in wild sequence of events

Ryan Moran - An in-depth look at New York Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner's elite success

Ryan Moran - New York Jets rookie RB Breece Hall is off to a blazing start

Kendall Capps - Elijah Moore appears to be tossed under the bus by Sauce Gardner

Jim Cerny - 'Trading him is not an option’: Jets' Robert Saleh puts foot down on Elijah Moore's status after trade request

Jim Cerny - Elijah Moore returns to Jets' practice facility after requesting trade

Tristin McKinstry - 'It's not really about me': Elijah Moore responds to 'disappointment' amid poor season for Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.