Podcast: Elijah Moore Asks for a Trade; Jets vs. Broncos Preview

The Jets have a game in Denver this Sunday, but the focus is not on this game.

Yesterday second year wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade. There have been issues brewing since Sunday when Moore seemed to vent about his lack of involvement in the Jets offense on social media. Yesterday he was excused from practice and then asked to be sent to a new team.

On today’s podcast we discuss the Moore situation. The Jets seem unlikely to oblige with this trade request, and I think that is a good decision. I will discuss why.

There also is that game to discuss. The Jets are heading to Denver. Can they get their fourth straight win on Sunday? Who needs to step up with Moore out of the lineup? This is also discussed on today’s podcast episode.

