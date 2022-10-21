New York Jets Flight Connections 10/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After Jets WR Elijah Moore sent some cryptic text messages, many fans thought it was just that. Then, yesterday, Moore was excused from practice for a personal day by Robert Saleh, in which Moore spent the time with his family. Shortly after that, it was announced that Elijah Moore was requesting a trade from the Jets. After claiming he wasn’t trying to be a diva, it turns out that the opposite has in fact happened. That’s good news and bad news for the Jets. The good news is that while the situation in and of itself is bad, the Jets haven’t had this type of problem in a long time; meaning that the team finally has a plethora of talent. The only thing they need to do now is find a way to manage it all and utilize it successfully. We’ll see what comes of it, but let’s hope this situation gets resolved in a way that benefits the team. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When Jets Try to Climb a Mile High at Denver on Sunday

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Thursday

Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 116: Can the Jets win four straight? feat. Bob Wischusen

Rivka Boord - Do the Denver Broncos represent a trap game for the NY Jets?

Michael Nania - The NY Jets' formula for success against Broncos' elite defense

Ryan Glasspiegel - Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets

Rich Cimini - Source - Frustrated Jets WR Elijah Moore requests trade

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Elijah Moore requests trade after voicing frustration with limited role in offense

John Flanigan - Jets' Zach Wilson on frustrated receiver Elijah Moore, who has asked for trade: ‘We love him'

SNY - Bart Scott reacts to Elijah Moore's trade request | Jets Game Plan

Rivka Boord - Should the NY Jets grant WR Elijah Moore's trade request?

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Elijah Moore's trade request is both bizarre and misguided

Mark Cannizzaro - Shame on Jets' Elijah Moore for his stunning act of selfishness

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets may finally have to put offense on Zach Wilson's shoulders

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson on Balancing Jets' Offense: 'We Adjust to What They're Giving Us'

Edward Rollo - Grading NY Jets QB Zach Wilson's Week 6 performance against the Packers

John Pullano - Jets RB Breece Hall named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

NewYorkJets.com - Quinnen Williams Gets Slimed by Teammates After Being Named Nickelodeon Valuable Player for Week 6

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets' Quinnen Williams is playing at an Aaron Donald level

John Pullano - Jets LB Quincy Williams Returns With Better Understanding of Role

Ryan Moran - New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins is putting together an impressive 2022

Max Goodman - New York Jets Are Not Satisfied With Surprising Start to Season

Jack Bell - Coordinator Brant Boyer Making Jets’ Special Teams Extra Special

Mark Schofield - The New York Jets don’t need a get back coach, they need a get back staff

Jim Cerny - Best trade Jets must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

Max Goodman - NFL Insider Advises New York Jets to Trade For Houston Texans OT Laremy Tunsil

Randy Lange - Super Bowl Standout Dave Herman, Jets' Versatile O-Lineman, 'Great Teammate,' Dies at 81

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.