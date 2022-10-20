Elijah Moore Requests a Trade From the Jets After Being Excused From Practice Thursday

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, apparently frustrated with his lack of a role in the offense, has requested a trade. Ian Rapoport broke the story Thursday afternoon.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

The troubles began Sunday as Moore voiced his frustration with his lack of involvement in the Jets offense in a since deleted tweet.

Elijah Moore isn’t too happy about his target share pic.twitter.com/80F8HDpo4o — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 17, 2022

Moore was not on the practice field Thursday afternoon. The Jets termed it an excused absence at the time.

Elijah Moore is taking a personal day, Robert Saleh said. It was an excused absence, something involving family. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 20, 2022

That obviously was not the case.

Moore has faded from view the last three weeks in the Jets passing game.

Elijah Moore missed practice today and it was deemed a personal day. But his frustrated has been evident. Moore was targeted 21 times over the first three games, then 8 (not including the negated play) over the next three. https://t.co/CJd15leF77 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

That coincides with Zach Wilson’s return to the lineup. I’m not convinced this is a Zach Wilson thing, though. I recently researched Moore’s performance in Green Bay. I couldn’t find a passing play where he was designed to be the primary target.

I’m not sure anybody could defend Moore demanding out with his team on a three game winning streak. That said, this presents a challenge for Robert Saleh and the Jets coaching staff.

They need to figure out a way to resolve this issue. This is a better football team with Elijah Moore than without Elijah Moore. The team correctly doesn’t seem to be considering honoring this request.

Sources confirm that that Elijah Moore has now asked a trade from the #Jets.



However, that’s “not something that’s being considered” by the Joe Douglas & #NYJ, per sources — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 20, 2022

It does, however, sound like Moore could be inactive for Sunday. It frankly is difficult to see how the coaching staff could have him playing in this week’s game. That could open the door for Denzel Mims, who is just a few weeks removed from his own trade request, to step into the lineup.