Podcast: Jets-Broncos Talk With Cody Roark and Sayre Bedinger

Today we have our weekly Crossover Thursday podcast. I join Cody Roark and Sayre Bedinger, the co-hosts of Locked On Broncos, to talk about the Week 7 game between the Jets and the Broncos Sunday in Denver.

This game features a pair of teams that are not matching their preseason expectations. For the Jets that’s a good thing. New York finds itself at 4-2 and riding a three game winning streak. A victory Sunday would put the Jets 3 games over .500 heading into a big AFC East matchup with the Patriots next weekend. Meanwhile, the Broncos are only 2-4. The trade for Russell Wilson, which was expected to turn them into Playoff contenders, has disappointed so far. On this episode we discuss the key players and key matchups in this clash between AFC conference rivals.

